Gardaí alerted about two convicted murderers on the run

Police in the North have alerted Gardaí about two convicted murderers who've gone on the run.

49-year-old Alison McDonagh and 54-year-old Stephen McParland escaped from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

They were last seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, at around quarter to two, with a large amount of luggage.

The PSNI is urging the public not to approach the pair, but if anyone sees them, they're asked to get in contact with police straight away.

We are appealing for information to assist in locating two prisoners Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland (pictured) who are currently unlawfully at large.



The two have absconded from the Northern Ireland Prison Service.



According to the PSNI, McDonagh was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 2004 and McParland was imprisoned for murder following an incident in 1997.

The two are believed to be in each other’s company.

Alison McDonagh is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height and of stocky build with auburn hair and green eyes. She has two tattoos including the words ‘mum’ and ‘dad’ on the underside of her right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a sky blue coloured puffa jacket and light-coloured leggings carrying a bag for life and pulling a trolley bag.

Meanwhile, Stephen McParland is described as being around 5’ 10” tall and of medium build with blue eyes and balding, dirty-fair hair.

He has a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a black hooded coat and grey bottoms with a large amount of luggage including Sports Direct hold-alls.

The two were seen in Lanyon Place Train Station in Belfast on Saturday 21st January at approximately 1.45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said despite attempts to contact both individuals, police have so far been unable to locate them.

“We are appealing to anyone who has seen them, or who knows of their whereabouts, not to approach them, but to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1972 of 21/1/23,” they said.

“We would also appeal directly to Alison McDonagh and Stephen McParland to hand themselves in.”