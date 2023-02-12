Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding woman (87) missing in Carlow

Gardaí are searching for an 87 year old woman missing in Carlow.

Sheila Rice was last seen near Athy Road in the town shortly before 4pm yesterday afternoon. (Saturday 11th February).

Sheila's described as being 5 foot 3 in height with grey hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black trousers a grey sleeveless top, and a green jumper with black shoes.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Sheila’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.