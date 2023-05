Gardaí are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in County Wexford.

16-year-old Mary Shantel Connors was last seen on Monday (1st May).

She's described as about 5 foot 6 in height, with a slight build, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen, Mary was wearing a black Adidas jacket, blue ripped jeans, and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

