News

Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating Waterford woman

Gardaí appeal for assistance in locating Waterford woman
Shaun Connolly
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 51-year-old Maura Dunne (Power).

Maura has been missing from her home in Waterford since Tuesday, 28th of February, 2023.

Maura is described as approximately 5’ 6” in height, with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a purple fleece, black leggings and white runners. She has access to a 07WD registered silver Toyota Yaris.

Gardaí and Maura’s family are concerned for her welfare and are seeking assistance from the public in locating her.

Anyone with information on Maura’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station at 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

