Group who may have witnessed sexual assault in Waterford asked to come forward

Gardaí are investigating a report of sexual assault that occurred in the Poleberry area of Waterford City.

The alleged incident is said to have happened in the early hours of Thursday 30th March.

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for a group of people who were in the Tesco Carpark or close to it between 2 and 3 am to make contact with the DPSU in Waterford Garda Station.

In an appeal, Gardaí said: "This was a Wednesday night into Thursday morning. You may have seen something that will assist the investigation.

Advertisement

"Please contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300"

The grandmother who was sexually assaulted was on a night out when she says she was 'left for dead' by the individual(s) who attacked her.

The woman claims the incident began when a man grabbed her from behind. She says she woke hours later on the ground with a scarf over her face, naked and covered in mud.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the woman, who does not wish to be named, declared that she also suffered a head injury during the vicious assault.

Advertisement

"I don’t go out much, but I went out that night with friends because I’d stayed in all over covid," she said.

"I couldn’t get a taxi home so I didn’t hang around and started walking on my own.

"When I turned around there was a man there, it wasn’t too late, maybe after midnight."

"I don’t know where he came out of, and he said ‘I’m going home with you’.

Advertisement

"I knew something was going to happen but I didn’t think I would be left to die. I remember saying ‘get away from me’.

"I don’t know what happened next. I woke up half naked, on the ground full of dirt and my scarf was wrapped around my face and some of my body.

"When I did come around, I was in a lot of pain. There was a man beside me, he was on the phone and then he handed me the phone and said it was the guards."

The woman said that members of the Gardaí escorted her home, and then returned to take her to hospital the following morning.

"I was traumatised and I had a head injury. I don’t know why I wasn’t brought to hospital straight away. The bruises on my legs, breast, neck, and thighs came out a few days later.

"After I was examined I was brought back to the scene of the crime to talk the gardaí through it. I am so traumatised."

Anyone with information should contact Waterford Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.