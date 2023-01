Gardaí are searching for a 61 year-old man missing from Carlow.

Ger O'Connell was last seen in the Graiguecullen area in the early hours of Friday morning, January 6th.

He's described as 5 foot 8 in height, of thin build, with sandy hair, and blue eyes.

His family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Ger's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.