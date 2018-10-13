Gardaí appeal for help in locating man missing

13 October 2018

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts a man missing from Dublin.

66-year-old Des O’Brien was reported missing on October 8 from his home in Kilmainham.

He was last seen shortly before 4pm when he left his home and was seen later on CCTV on Emmet Road, Dublin 8.

He is described as 5 foot 2′ in height, with grey hair and clean shaven.

He was wearing a dark bomber jacket with a fur type collar, a dark red jumper, blue jeans and blue canvas runners with white soles.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on (01) 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Des O’Brien

