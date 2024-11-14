Play Button
Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing 18-year-old from Wicklow

Aoife Kearns
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18 year old Abbie Glynn.

Abbie is missing from Bray, Co.Wicklow since Saturday 9th November.

She’s is described as being approximately 6 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Abbie was wearing pink leggings, pink jumper and a white head band.

Anyone with any information on Abbie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat10213.com.

