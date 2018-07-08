Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 29-year-old Rachel Garland.

She is missing from Sean McDermott Street, Dublin 1 since approximately 10am yesterday morning.

Rachel is described as 5’2″ in height, slight build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Rachel was wearing navy blue denim jeans, a coral t-shirt and a blue denim shirt over the t-shirt and black runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666-8000, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

