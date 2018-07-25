Gardaí appeal for help tracing a missing 15-year-old from Tramore

25 July 2018

Gardaí in Tramore are appealing for the publics help in tracing a missing teenager.

15-year-old Luke Cummins hasn’t been seen since the 19th of July.

He’s described as being approximately 5 foot 6 in height with short sandy coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top with a black body warmer, blue jeans and black runners.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620 or any Garda Station.

Share it:













Don't Miss