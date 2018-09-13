Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing man in Waterford

13 September 2018

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for help tracing a missing man.

25-year-old Ronan Kelly was last seen at the WIT campus between 8 and 10pm last night.

When last seen he was wearing a dark blue jumper, long blue trousers and brown shoes.

Ronan is autistic and doesn’t have a mobile phone with him.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

Hi all. My younger brother Ronan has gone missing from the WIT in Waterford since last night. He is autistic and has… Posted by Deirdre Morrow on Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss