Gardai in Co.Waterford are appealing for information after 3 young men were assaulted in the Dock Road area of Ferrybank last night, 17th August 2018.

The incident occurred at around 9 pm, in the area near Jury’s Hotel.

The three men were attacked by a large gang of youths who subsequently stole a mobile phone.

One victim was taken to UHW for treatment following the assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300.

