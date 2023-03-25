Gardaí appeal for information following fatal road traffic collision on Saturday morning

Emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single-vehicle traffic collision on Saturday, 25 March, on the N62 at Doon Cross outside of Ferbane in Co.Offaly.

The incident involved an articulate lorry and a car and happened shortly after 8.30 am.

A woman in her 70s was driving the car. She was transferred to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore, where she later passed away from her injuries.

There have been no further injuries reported at this time.

Advertisement

The road remains closed, and Gardaí have maintained local diversions in place.

A technical examination of the scene will take place later this evening, to be conducted by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are particularly interested in those who have video footage (including dash-cam).

Advertisement

You can contact Birr Garda Station at 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or visit any Garda Station.