Gardaí appeal for information on missing Kilkenny man (23)

Gardaí are seeking the publics assistance in locating 23-year-old Jamie Collins from Co. Kilkenny.

Jamie was reported missing from Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday, 31 December 2024 and was last seen at approximately 7 pm.

Jamie is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a medium build, black hair and blue-green eyes.

It is not known what Jamie was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Jamie’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Jamie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

