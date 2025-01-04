Play Button
Gardaí appeal for information on missing Kilkenny man (23)

Gardaí appeal for information on missing Kilkenny man (23)
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Gardaí are seeking the publics assistance in locating 23-year-old Jamie Collins from Co. Kilkenny.

Jamie was reported missing from Kilkenny, Co. Kilkenny on Tuesday, 31 December 2024 and was last seen at approximately 7 pm.

Jamie is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a medium build, black hair and blue-green eyes.

It is not known what Jamie was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí and Jamie’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Jamie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

