Gardaí appeal for information relating to boy missing in Wexford Town

Gardai are appealing for assistance in finding a boy who is missing from Wexford Town.

16-year-old Jim Bob McDonagh was last seen on Thomas Street at 6 pm on Sunday evening.

He's about 6 foot tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Jim Bob was wearing a grey tracksuit and a grey McKenzie zip-up hoodie.

Anyone who can help Gardai find him is asked to come forward.

You can contact the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666 111, Wexford Garda station at 053 9165200 or any Garda station in your locality.