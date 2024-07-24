Gardaí appeal for missing teenager

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

16-year-old Amber Martin was reported missing from Athy, County Kildare on July 23rd.

She's known to frequent the Kilkenny area.

Amber is described as being around 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build.

Advertisement

She has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Amber was wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black runners.

Anyone with any information on Amber's whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.