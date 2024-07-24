Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí appeal for missing teenager

Gardaí appeal for missing teenager
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

16-year-old Amber Martin was reported missing from Athy, County Kildare on July 23rd.

She's known to frequent the Kilkenny area.

Amber is described as being around 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build.

Advertisement

She has brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Amber was wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and black runners.

Anyone with any information on Amber's whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

RTÉ's €735m funding plan ‘will serve all of society’, Minister says

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Government ‘open’ to hosting golf major at Portmarnock

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Paris Olympics 2024: What is on and where to watch over the next five days?

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement