Gardaí appeal for missing Waterford man

Gardaí appeal for missing Waterford man
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for help in locating a missing man.

Sean Walsh has been reported missing from his home in Waterford City in the early hours of this morning.

The 32-year-old is described as being around 6 foot 2 inches in height.

He is said to have a broad build, dark hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, Sean was wearing a dark hoodie, tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Both Gardaí and Sean's family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

