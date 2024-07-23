Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Wexford teen

Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Wexford teen
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Wexford teenager.

Makayla Brady went missing on Friday, 19th July in Gorey, County Wexford.

It's understood Makayla travelled to Dublin from Arklow, County Wicklow on Friday afternoon.

The 16-year-old is described as being around 5 foot 2, with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Advertisement

When last seen, Makayla was wearing a black half-zip jumper, black leggings and black runners.

She is known to frequent the Tallaght area of Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Makayla's whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Young Irish girl who died in Mallorca named

 By Beat News
News 2

Trusted, independent journalists provide vital service to public – IBI

 By Dayna Kearney
Wexford News 3

Extra trains to run for Fleadh Cheoil next month

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement