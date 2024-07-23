Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Wexford teen

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a Wexford teenager.

Makayla Brady went missing on Friday, 19th July in Gorey, County Wexford.

It's understood Makayla travelled to Dublin from Arklow, County Wicklow on Friday afternoon.

The 16-year-old is described as being around 5 foot 2, with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Makayla was wearing a black half-zip jumper, black leggings and black runners.

She is known to frequent the Tallaght area of Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Makayla's whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda Station.

