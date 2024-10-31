Gardaí appeal for three teenagers to come forward as part of Carlow murder investigation

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating three teenagers, one male and two female, with regards to the ongoing murder investigation of Carlow native Darren Quigley.

The incident occurred on Monday, 21 October, where Mr. Quigley's body was found in a house in New Oak Estate shortly after 11:30 pm.

Sabrina Kehoe, with an address of St Mary’s Park, Carlow was charged with his murder at a special sitting of Carlow District Court on Wednesday, 23 October.

23-year-old Conor O’Brien with an address of 62 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow was also charged with bringing weapons to a dispute.

While investigations are still ongoing, Gardaí are seeking the publics assistance with regard to the identification of three teenagers, two females and one male.

Carlow Garda Superintendent Anthony Farrell said it was important to note that these three teenagers are being treated as witnesses and not suspects.

All three individuals were in the vicinity of New Oak Estate on October 21 at about 11:30 pm.

Superindendent Farrell says that Gardaí are looking to speak with these teenagers as to ascertain whether they have any information that could be useful in the investigation.

If you have any information on these individuals or you, yourself, are one of the individuals, Gardaí are requesting that you reach out to the Incident Room in Carlow Garda Station on 0599136620