Gardaí appeal for witnesses as man (20s) dies in crash

A man in his 20s has died in a road traffic collision in Wicklow.

The accident happened on the R753 near Ballinaclash on Thursday morning, September 26th.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two-car collision at around 8:35 am.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and was brought to St. Vincent's University Hospital Dublin.

He has since passed away as a result of his injuries.

133 people have passed away on Irish roads this year.

A passenger in the other vehicle, a female child, was brought to Crumlin Hospital as a precaution.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users with dash cam footage who were travelling in the area at the time of the incident are asked to make the footage available to Gardaí.

Those with any information are asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140.

