Gardaí appealing for help in locating missing Wexford woman

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Ann Lambe Murphy/Murray.

The 29-year-old has been missing since Thursday, November 7th, 2024.

Ann is described as approximately 5'4" tall with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Wexford town, she was wearing a dark grey fleece jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black-framed glasses.

Advertisement

Gardaí and Ann's family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Ann's whereabouts is urged to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.