Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí appealing for help in locating missing Wexford woman

Gardaí appealing for help in locating missing Wexford woman
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Wexford are appealing to the public for assistance in locating Ann Lambe Murphy/Murray.

The 29-year-old has been missing since Thursday, November 7th, 2024.

Ann is described as approximately 5'4" tall with medium-length brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in Wexford town, she was wearing a dark grey fleece jacket, light grey tracksuit bottoms and black-framed glasses.

Advertisement

Gardaí and Ann's family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Ann's whereabouts is urged to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053-916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Firefighters in Carlow begin operating fire engine fuelled by vegetable oil

 By Aoife Kearns
Waterford News 2

Waterford men take home silverware at the National Bravery Awards

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

33rd Dáil dissolved paving way for General Election

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement