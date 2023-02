Gardai are appealing for help in finding a missing 14 year-old girl in County Wexford.

Clodagh Hempenstall is missing from her home in Gorey since Friday morning and she was wearing her school uniform.

She's around 5 foot 2 in height, of slim build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and the teenager's family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.