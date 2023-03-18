Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following single car collision

Gardaí are appealing for assistance following a serious road traffic collision.

The incident happened at approximately 10 pm on Friday, 17th March 2023, at Rathangan Road, Monastrevin, Co. Kildare.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single-car road traffic collision involving multiple passengers.

Two women in their late teens and a man were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Advertisement

Another man in his teens was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with what are understood to be serious injuries.

The road was closed for a technical examination of the scene but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are particularly interested in those with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station at 045 527 730 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.