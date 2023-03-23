Play Button
Play Button
News

Gardaí arrest and charge man in connection with drug-related intimidation

Gardaí arrest and charge man in connection with drug-related intimidation
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with drug-related intimidation in the Dublin 17 earlier today as part of Operation Fógra.

The Operation was launched with the intention of combatting drug-related intimidation, which has been identified as a major source of community harm.

A search of residential premises in Dublin 17 was conducted by members of the Coolock and Raheny District Drugs Unit.

During the search, Gardaí recovered high-end clothing and runners worth in the region of €8,000, as well as an imitation firearm and a number of drugs.

Advertisement

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a North Dublin Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, of 1984, and has since been charged.

He was scheduled to appear at Court 4 of the CCJ today.

Operation Fógra has two underpinning pillars: One is a harm reduction victim-centred approach. The second is information-enabled policing informing operational responses.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Terrifying footage shows moment fairground ride collapses at theme park

 By Robbie Byrne
Sport 2

Watch as Irish Rugby players surprise Gary Ringrose at his house

 By Shaun Connolly
Property 3

Waterford city property with classy interior hits the market for a shade under €200K

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement