Gardaí arrest and charge man in connection with drug-related intimidation

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in connection with drug-related intimidation in the Dublin 17 earlier today as part of Operation Fógra.

The Operation was launched with the intention of combatting drug-related intimidation, which has been identified as a major source of community harm.

A search of residential premises in Dublin 17 was conducted by members of the Coolock and Raheny District Drugs Unit.

During the search, Gardaí recovered high-end clothing and runners worth in the region of €8,000, as well as an imitation firearm and a number of drugs.

A man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to a North Dublin Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, of 1984, and has since been charged.

He was scheduled to appear at Court 4 of the CCJ today.

Operation Fógra has two underpinning pillars: One is a harm reduction victim-centred approach. The second is information-enabled policing informing operational responses.

Investigations are ongoing.