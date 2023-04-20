Gardaí arrest landlord following 'saw attack' on tenant's property

A landlord has been arrested in connection to an alleged incident in Galway between a landlord and a tenant.

Footage on social media appears to show a landlord forcibly trying to enter the tenant's home.

Gardaí have confirmed to Beat News that they are investigating an incident at a residential premises in Ballinasloe.

The incident occurred on Monday 17th April 2023 and they have arrested a man for an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

The man is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Galway.

Video Circulating Online

There has been widespread condemnation of footage online appearing to show a landlord using what looks like an angle grinder to get into his tenant's home.

According to Galway Beo, the video is filmed from the perspective of the person inside the house.

In it, the door handle is seen to be moving up and down, as the alleged attacker, stands outside.

The man inside calmly says: "stay back i'm going to call the guards" to which the man with the electric saw responds "go on."

A man with an electric saw appears to lunge at the man but thankfully has the door pushed against him before any damage could be done.

Inquiries are ongoing at this time.

