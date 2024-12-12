Gardaí arrest man on suspicioun of murder in Kyran Durnin case

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the Kyran Durnin case.

He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the east of the country.

Investigating Gardaí have also commenced searches at two houses, in Drogheda.

The purpose of these searches is to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran's current whereabouts or what has happened to Kyran.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person with any information, on the disappearance and murder of Kyran Durnin, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the Garda Investigation Team at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or speak with any member of An Garda Síochána.