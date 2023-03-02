Man (20s) killed in Tipperary road traffic incident

A man in his 20s has died following a fatal road traffic incident at College Green in Thurles, Co.Tipperary.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal single-vehicle incident in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, 2nd March 2023.

The collision occurred at approximately 3:15 am.

A man, aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene by paramedics but was later pronounced dead.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

A post-mortem will take place in due course.

There were two other people in the car at the time but no other injuries have been reported.

A technical examination of the scene is underway by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information, who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam), to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.