Gardaí believe woman whose body was discovered in Wexford was victim of assault

Gardaí believe a woman whose body was discovered in County Wexford in the early hours of this morning was the victim of an assault.

The woman, in her 30s, was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene in Baile Eoghain in Gorey Town.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is currently being detained at a garda station in the east of the country.

The scene is preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Gorey Garda Station. A family liaison officer (FLO) has also been assigned to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are seeking dashcam footage from motorists who were in the vicinity of Baile Eoghain at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 094 30690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

Reporting by Barry Whyte

