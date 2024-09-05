Gardaí body worn cameras launched in Waterford

Body worn cameras have officially been launched for Gardaí in County Waterford.

It is the third and final phase of the Proof of Concept for Body Worn Cameras launched in Ireland alongside Dublin and Limerick.

The cameras launched today are Motorola Solutions V500 cameras. This is the first time this new camera has been deployed in Europe.

The Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris was joined at Waterford Garda Station in Waterford City today by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee T.D to launch the cameras.

Advertisement

200 body worn cameras are now in use in Waterford Garda Station. The total number of members trained nationally in the use of body worn cameras now stands at 600.

Plain clothes members will form part of the proof of concept in Waterford.

Nationally, to date there are in excess of 600 Gardaí fully trained in their use, with almost 150 Gardaí fully trained in the use of the Motorola Solutions V500 Body Worn cameras in Waterford.

Waterford - 200

Advertisement

Limerick - 200

Kevin Street, Dublin - 50

Pearse Street, Dublin - 50

Store Street, Dublin - 100

Advertisement

This camera has the capacity to store four days of data. It has 130 degree field of vision and has 12 hours of battery life, ensuring that it will last for a full shift of duty.

For this proof of concept, plain clothes members will be engaged in the use of body worn cameras, with members attached to the Crime Unit, Drugs Unit and Detectives attached to the Divisional Protective Services Unit involved in their use.

At the launch in Waterford, Commissioner Drew Harris said, " Today’s launch marks the final stage in our proof of concept phase which brings us one step closer to the implementation of Information-Led Policing.

"It follows extensive consultation with over 20 other police services around the world and the commencement of the Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Act 2023 – which includes the Codes of Practice for their operation.

"The proof of concept will continue with a period of analysis and engagement with the frontline members. This will help us to understand and evaluate the cameras and Digital Evidence Management System. We will also continue to engage with the DPP to assess how this video evidence can be utilised in the prosecution of cases through the Courts,” he said.

Waterford Senator John Cummins welcomed the initiative being brought in for Gardaí.

"The use of bodycams by police is the norm across Europe and it has the full support of Minister McEntee, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, rank and file Gardai and their representative organisations.

“Until now, Ireland is one of the few EU Member States that does not equip our Gardai with bodycams and I am thankful that Waterford has been chosen as one of the three pilot areas for this important initiative which I hope to see rolled out nationally in due course.

“I don't think it is lost on the public that in many cases, the only person at a crime scene or a protest without a camera, until now, has been rank and file gardaí.

“This is why I believe the introduction of this technology is so important. It will improve safety for Gardaí in Waterford; and enhance the ability of Gardaí to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of crime, while providing impartial and transparent evidence as to what Gardai see.

“I would like to thank Minister McEntee and Taoiseach Simon Harris for prioritising Waterford for this pilot project".

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.