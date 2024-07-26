Gardaí called after naked man spotted carrying knife as he walked his dog

A member of the public contacted gardaí after they spotted a naked man carrying a knife as he walked his dog along a road in Cork, the district court in the city has heard.

Sgt Aisling Murphy told Judge Mary Dorgan that gardaí received a report that a man was walking naked on Old Mallow Road on the northside of the city at 4.15pm on April 9th last. It was claimed that the man was in possession of a machete.

Sgt Murphy stated that gardaí went to the scene and spoke to Eric Fitzgerald of Shaw’s Bridge, Rathpeacon in Cork. She said that Mr Fitzgerald (65) was in possession of a boning knife with a blade which measured 30cm in length.

Sgt Murphy said that Garda David O’Donoghue stayed in the patrol vehicle while he awaited assistance from the armed support unit.

“He (Mr Fitzgerald) continued brandishing the knife while continuing to walk along the footpath on the Old Mallow Road in the direction of the railway bridge and then entered his address.

“He came out again a number of minutes later, clothed. With the assistance of the armed support unit, Garda John Kerins arrested Eric Fitzgerald for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.”

Defence solicitor Joseph Cuddigan noted that the only charge before the court against his client involved possession of a knife. This, he said, was a matter for the district court.

Having received an outline of the case, Judge Dorgan agreed to accept jurisdiction on the matter to allow it to be dealt with at district court level.

Judge Dorgan remanded Mr Fitzgerald on bail to appear before the court again on October 2nd next. Prosecution statements will be furnished to the defence in the interim.

By Olivia Kelleher

