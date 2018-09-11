Gardai caught this person ‘literally drinking & driving’

11 September 2018

Gardaí have come across some strange things when out doing patrols…

From stopping ‘dangerously defective’ cars to finding a live horse inside one, nothing should surprise these officers anymore.

However, one woman did just that with this hard-to-believe pic.

The photo shows the inside of a car, with the owner deciding to take a full bottle of wine along with them for the ride.

The bottle is wedged into a coffee cup in the centre console of the car.

Naas Roads Policing: This driver was found to be ‘Literally

Drinking & Driving’, he was arrested and charged & will appear in Court

soon.#neverdrinkandrive pic.twitter.com/OrPczdUTkI — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 10, 2018

Wine not? More like wine would you.

Image: Stock/ Garda Twitter feed

