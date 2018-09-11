Gardai caught this person ‘literally drinking & driving’11 September 2018
Gardaí have come across some strange things when out doing patrols…
From stopping ‘dangerously defective’ cars to finding a live horse inside one, nothing should surprise these officers anymore.
However, one woman did just that with this hard-to-believe pic.
The photo shows the inside of a car, with the owner deciding to take a full bottle of wine along with them for the ride.
The bottle is wedged into a coffee cup in the centre console of the car.
Naas Roads Policing: This driver was found to be ‘Literally
Drinking & Driving’, he was arrested and charged & will appear in Court
soon.#neverdrinkandrive pic.twitter.com/OrPczdUTkI
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 10, 2018
Wine not? More like wine would you.
Image: Stock/ Garda Twitter feed