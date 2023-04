Gardaí in Carlow are renewing their appeal for help in locating a 40-year-old man, who has been missing for 9 days.

John Coakley was last seen in Carlow Town on Saturday 15th April.

He is around 6 foot 1, with a slim build, black hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

