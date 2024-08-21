Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Kilkenny man

Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Kilkenny man
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old Valdia Jansons who was reported missing from Kilkenny City on Monday, 19 August.

Valdis was last sighted at Wellington Square, Kilkenny on Friday, 9 August.

Valdis is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a thin build. He is bald with black/grey hair on the sides and is unshaven.

It is not known what Valdis was wearing when last seen.

Advertisement

Gardaí are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Valdia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest showbiz news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí launch appeal for missing Wexford teenager

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Gardaí launch appeal for missing man in Kilkenny

 By Odhrán Johnson
Waterford News 3

Met Éireann issues high tide advisory for all coasts

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement