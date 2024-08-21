Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Kilkenny man

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59-year-old Valdia Jansons who was reported missing from Kilkenny City on Monday, 19 August.

Valdis was last sighted at Wellington Square, Kilkenny on Friday, 9 August.

Valdis is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a thin build. He is bald with black/grey hair on the sides and is unshaven.

It is not known what Valdis was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Valdia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

