News

Gardai ‘concerned for well being’ of missing Tipperary man Matthew Scanlon

Andy Whelan
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 69-year-old Matthew Scanlon who was last seen at his home in Carrick-On-Suir in Tipperary on Wednesday, 15th November 2023.

Matthew is described as being approximately 5’5 in height with a slim build and grey hair. It’s believed Matthew may be wearing a greyish-coloured fisherman’s hat.

Gardaí and Matthew’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information on Matthew's whereabouts are asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

