A 27-year-old man remains in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Waterford City in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The attack happened at the corner of John Street and the Manor at around 3:00 AM.

The man sustained serious head injuries in the incident and was transferred to Cork University Hospital.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone who was in the area just before 3:00 AM yesterday morning to come forward.

They’re particularly anxious to make contact with an off-duty doctor who was at the scene and any taxi drivers who were at the nearby rank and may have dash cam footage.

They can contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300.

Share it:













Don't Miss