By David Raleigh

Gardaí tackling the operations of drug dealers in the mid-west region have seized an estimated €10,000 during a planned raid on a house in Limerick city.

Gardaí carried out a planned search of a residence at Russell court, Fr Russell Road, and recovered drugs which they believe, pending analysis, to be cannabis.

Officers attached to Roxboro Road garda station searched the house around 6.30pm, yesterday and also recovered “drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash”, a garda spokesman said.

“A man in his late 20s was arrested a short time later and detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.”

“He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.”

It’s the fourth big drug seizure in the Limerick and Clare region in the past six days and a total of €310,000 in drugs seized by gardaí.

Last Sunday, gardaí seized an estimated €100,000 worth of cannabis herb, along with an estimated €50,000 worth of heroin during a planned search of a house in Colbert Park, Janesboro.

A 56-year old man, arrested as part of the operation, was being detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

In a separate operation, Sunday, gardaí seized cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €21,000 at a house in Milltown Malbay.

A 22-year old man was questioned by Gardaí and released without charge pending a file to the director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí seized cocaine and cannabis worth a combined estimated €125,000, while searching a house and lands at Kilmurray, Sixmilebridge, last Friday.

A sub machine gun was also recovered by gardaí at the house.

In a subsequent follow up search of a car gardaí arrested a man and recovered cocaine with an estimated street value of €35,000.

The man, aged in his 20s, was later released without charge.

