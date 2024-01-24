Gardaí following 'definite line of inquiry' into shooting at Tipperary soccer match

Firearms and ammunition have been seized, as part of a Garda investigation into a shooting at a soccer match in Tipperary earlier this month.

Gardaí in Nenagh say they're following 'a definite line of inquiry' into the shooting at Rearcross Football Club, that happened on the, 6th of January.

It saw a man in his 30s who was playing a soccer match at around 9pm, sustain a gunshot wound to the arm.

As part of the investigation, they've seized several firearms and a quantity of ammunition, which has been forwarded to the Garda Technical Bureau for ballistic examination.

Advertisement

A Garda spokesperson says no arrests have been made yet.

However according to Nenagh Live, a man who was hunting in the area at the time has presented himself to Gardaí in recent days.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nenagh Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Reporting by Aoife Kearns

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.