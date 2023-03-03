Gardaí hailed as 'heroes' after saving woman trapped in basement of burning building

Two Gardaí have been hailed as heroes after saving a woman from a building on fire.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (March 2nd) at approximately 12:35 am Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton responded to reports of a large fire at a residence in Monkstown, County Dublin.

On arriving at the scene, they observed smoke emanating from the building before being made aware of the presence of a woman in the property's basement.

After midnight lastnight, Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton responded to reports of a large fire at a residence in Monkstown, County Dublin. They brought a female resident in her 20s, a man in his 70s to safety and evacuated occupants of the adjoining residence. pic.twitter.com/rnPfwgLQn0 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) March 2, 2023

The two Gardaí then rushed through the building's hall door and made their way towards the basement, recovering the woman in her 20s and bringing her to safety.

A man in his 70s was also observed by the Gardaí at the rear of the building and subsequently brought to safety. The individual is currently being treated at St. Vincent's hospital where he is expected to make a complete recovery.

Occupants of nearby residences were also evacuated by the Gardaí.

Speaking after the event, Chief Superintendent Matthew Nyland commended the Gardaí for their bravery, before going on to say that he's "proud" of them.