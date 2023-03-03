Play Button
Play Button
News

Gardaí hailed as 'heroes' after saving woman trapped in basement of burning building

Gardaí hailed as 'heroes' after saving woman trapped in basement of burning building
Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Two Gardaí have been hailed as heroes after saving a woman from a building on fire.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (March 2nd) at approximately 12:35 am Garda Dean Gahan and Garda Steven Carton responded to reports of a large fire at a residence in Monkstown, County Dublin.

On arriving at the scene, they observed smoke emanating from the building before being made aware of the presence of a woman in the property's basement.

Advertisement

The two Gardaí then rushed through the building's hall door and made their way towards the basement, recovering the woman in her 20s and bringing her to safety.

Advertisement

A man in his 70s was also observed by the Gardaí at the rear of the building and subsequently brought to safety. The individual is currently being treated at St. Vincent's hospital where he is expected to make a complete recovery.

Occupants of nearby residences were also evacuated by the Gardaí.

Speaking after the event, Chief Superintendent Matthew Nyland commended the Gardaí for their bravery, before going on to say that he's "proud" of them.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Weather expert offers important 'Beast from the East 2' update

 By Robbie Byrne
News 2

Limerick woman had acid thrown in face and boiling water poured down her back, court hears

 By Beat News
News 3

Man (20s) killed in Tipperary road traffic incident

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement