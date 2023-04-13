Play Button
Play Button
News

Gardaí hunt for man seen power-hosing dog

Gardaí hunt for man seen power-hosing dog
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a man power-hosed a frightened dog at a car wash.

That's according to today's Irish Daily Mail. 

The incident happened at an Amber garage near Bishopstown in Cork last Friday evening.

It had been captured on video by an onlooker.

Advertisement

The footage shows a man turning on the power hose and then spraying the dog with high-pressure water.

The dog had been tied to the rear of the car and could be heard howling in pain while trying to run away.

The man is then seen going to the other side of the car and harassing the dog again.

According to the animal shelter, My Lovely Horse, the person who took the video confronted the man, who then threatened him with a baseball bat.

Advertisement

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Daily Mail that they are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Revolut customers can now avail of joint accounts

 By Joleen Murphy
Waterford News 2

Security guard jailed for SETU Waterford campus fire that cause €475K in damages

 By Robbie Byrne
Waterford News 3

Man seriously injured in Waterford yesterday

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement