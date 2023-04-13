Gardaí hunt for man seen power-hosing dog

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for witnesses to an incident in which a man power-hosed a frightened dog at a car wash.

That's according to today's Irish Daily Mail.

The incident happened at an Amber garage near Bishopstown in Cork last Friday evening.

It had been captured on video by an onlooker.

The footage shows a man turning on the power hose and then spraying the dog with high-pressure water.

The dog had been tied to the rear of the car and could be heard howling in pain while trying to run away.

The man is then seen going to the other side of the car and harassing the dog again.

According to the animal shelter, My Lovely Horse, the person who took the video confronted the man, who then threatened him with a baseball bat.

This poor dog howled & cried in distress as he was washed in a DRIVE THROUGH CAR WASH in Amber near Bishopstown in Cork. The chemicals alone that could burn into his skin is so dangerous - such a horrific traumatic thing to inflict on this poor dog. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Z2lCOnrvcW — My Lovely Horse Rescue (@MyLovelyHorseR) April 12, 2023

A Garda spokesperson told the Irish Daily Mail that they are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.