Gardaí in Carlow investigating assault at Hanover Park

16 September 2018

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating an allegation of an assault on a female in Hanover park.

The incident is reported to have happened overnight on the 14 – 15th of September 2018.

The area was sealed off for an examination yesterday, the 15th September.

The investigation is on-going and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

