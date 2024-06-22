Play Button
Gardaí in Waterford make an arrest as car had no tax for 447 days.

Gardaí in Waterford make an arrest as car had no tax for 447 days.
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Gardaí in Waterford City, Roads Policing carried out a check on their mobility device which showed the tax on a car had expired 477 days.

The car had also proved to have no insurance.  Additionally, the driver failed a roadside breath test and has been arrested since.

The driver will now face a day in court, after seizure of the car.

According to www.citizensinformation.ie If you drive while uninsured, you could be fined up to €5000 and get 5 penalty points.

You could also go to prison for up to 6 months. The judge may decide to disqualify you from driving instead of giving you penalty points

Furthermore, in Ireland you are legally required to have motor tax and display your motor tax disc if you want to drive your vehicle in a public place.

Motor tax is a charge imposed by the Government on most motor vehicles, and it is collected by local authorities.

To pay motor tax, you can tax your vehicle online or visit your local motor tax office.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

