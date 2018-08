Gardai are looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17 year old boy from Wexford.

Kalem Murphy was last seen on the evening of August the 16th in Wexford town.

He’s described as being 5 foot 10, of slim build with blonde hair.

When last seen Kalem was wearing white jeans, a blue t-shirt and a cream jacket.

He may have travelled to Dublin as he often goes to the city centre and Lucan.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Gardai.

