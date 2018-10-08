Gardaí in Gorey, County Wexford stopped a motorist doing 26 kilometers over the speed limit recently.

They only had a learner permit and were driving on the motorway.

A fixed charge penalty notice was issued to the driver.

Gardaí have taken to Twitter once again to urge motorists across the region to slow down.

Gorey Roads Policing: Learner permit holder stopped on motorway

exceeding the speed limit. FCPN issued.#slowdown pic.twitter.com/ybFtFfdIAf — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 8, 2018

