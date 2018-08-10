The Wexford Roads Policing Unit have stopped a motorist who was travelling at 146kph in a 100kph zone.

Wexford Roads Policing Unit stop driver travelling at a speed of 146km in a 100km zone on their approach to New Ross #Slowdown #Arrivealive pic.twitter.com/Y3RrWj2Jdg — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 10, 2018

Gardaí clocked the motorist, who was driving an Audi Q7, on their approach to New Ross.

The stop follows an awareness campaign that was issued across the August Bank Holiday Weekend, which urged road users to take extra care.

A total of 91 people have died in fatal crashes to date in 2018 – down six compared to the same period last year.

