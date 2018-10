Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an alleged assault on a young woman in the city at the weekend.

The incident is alleged to have happened between 1:30 and 2:30am on Sunday morning in the Canal Walk area of the city.

No-one has been arrested but Gardaí say they are treating the incident “very seriously” and investigations are ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.

