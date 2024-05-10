Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí investigate alleged stabbing in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí investigate alleged stabbing in Carrick-on-Suir
An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Tipperary are investigate alleged stabbing in Carrick-on-Suir.

Gardaí and emergency services received report of an incident at a residence on Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary shortly after 8:00am on Wednesday 8th May 2024.

A male in his 50s and a female in her 40s were conveyed to Waterford University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime unit.

Advertisement

Enquiries are ongoing.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man transported from Liverpool to Northern Ireland over Robbie Lawlor murder

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

Loreen says Johnny Logan made her ‘really hard’ Eurovision song Euphoria his own

 By Beat News
News 3

Irish people preparing for summer as spending on clothes and bikes up in April

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement