Gardaí investigate alleged stabbing in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí in Tipperary are investigate alleged stabbing in Carrick-on-Suir.

Gardaí and emergency services received report of an incident at a residence on Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary shortly after 8:00am on Wednesday 8th May 2024.

A male in his 50s and a female in her 40s were conveyed to Waterford University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime unit.

Enquiries are ongoing.

