Gardaí are investigating the stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Inchicore in Dublin.

A 23-year-old man was also injured in the attack at Myra Close on Friday evening.

Detectives say they were wounded after a number of people entered a house at around 6.15pm.

A number of people have been questioned in relation to the incident.

The investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

Digital Desk

