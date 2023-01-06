Play Button
Gardaí investigating after man found dead at foot of stairwell in ‘unexplained circumstances’

By Alana Calvert, PA

Gardaí are investigating after a man’s body was found in “unexplained circumstances” at the foot of a stairwell in Co Cork.

Shortly after 7pm on Thursday night, gardaí and emergency services were called to an apartment in Mallow.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí have described the circumstances surrounding the death as “unexplained”.

A postmortem will be conducted on Friday morning.

 

