Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí investigating after report into allegations of abuse by FAI coaches in 1990s

Gardaí investigating after report into allegations of abuse by FAI coaches in 1990s
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí have said they are investigating at least one complaint arising from allegations of misconduct by FAI coaches in the 1990s.

A number of former international players and trainees have made claims of unwanted sexual advances, inappropriate relationships, and homophobia, as part of a two-year investigation by the Sunday Independent and RTÉ.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the women said, after years of blaming themselves, their "eyes have been opened to what is systematic and calculated abuse" inflicted on them "in different ways".

Mark Tighe from the Sunday Independent said some of the relationships were consensual, but inappropriate.

Advertisement

One player claimed she was in a relationship with a coach who was 12 years her senior.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Tighe said: "I don't think it's ever correct for a coach to be in a relationship with a player. Especially a young player with a huge age difference.

"In any kind of football dressing room, there's a pyramid, and the coach sits at the very top of that. If you know your coach, if you get on his wrong side, you won't be picked, you will be dropped.

"For someone who is aiming to play professionally or have a career in football, you have to stay on your coach's right side, it doesn't matter what player you are."

Advertisement

James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Two people on yacht brought to safety near Wexford's Saltee Islands

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Romania festival with hours to go over ‘safety’ worries

 By Beat News
Carlow News 3

WATCH: Possible tornado reported in Carlow as residents report garden furniture being 'thrown into the air'

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement