Gardaí in Louth are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman in Drogheda.

Shortly after 5am emergency services and gardaí were called to a house in the Aston Village area of Drogheda.

A woman aged in her 60s was pronounced dead in the house a short time later.

Her body remains at the scene which is currently preserved and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The cause of death is currently unclear and the course of the Garda investigation will be determined the outcome of a post-mortem examination.

Enquires are ongoing.

Digital Desk

